Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin ISD opens free testing hubs for students, staff

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 45, and an average of 243 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 868. Since the beginning of the pandemic,130,386 cases have been reported and at least 1,218 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,693 active cases, and 15 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 33,537 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. Williamson County: There are 164 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 71,474 cases have been reported and at least 752 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – Austin ISD will have several free testing hubs open to any student or staff member starting on Monday. Testing will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at these locations:

Akins Early College High School

Eastside Early College High School

Navarro Early College High School

Northeast Early College High School

Travis Early College High School

McCallum High School

Cunnigham Elementary School

Kiker Elementary School

Norman-Sims Elementary School

Pillow Elementary School

AISD will also offer after-hours testing on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at its Central Office, located at 4000 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.