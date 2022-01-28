Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 28.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 77,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 103, and an average of 648 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1159.2 and the positivity rate is 29.8%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 165,906 cases have been reported and at least 1,257 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 6,643 active cases, and 25 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 45,843 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 445 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,097 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Five percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 101,860 cases have been reported and at least 793 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7 a.m. – Austin ISD will host a free COVID-19 vaccine opportunity for those 5 years old and older on Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Perez Elementary School, located at 7500 S. Pleasant Valley Road. No appointment is necessary and boosters are available.