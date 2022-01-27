Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 27.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 77,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 105, and an average of 660 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1288.9 and the positivity rate is 30.4%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 164,913 cases have been reported and at least 1,254 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,829 active cases, and 30 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 44,923 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. Williamson County: There are 588 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Five percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 100,743 cases have been reported and at least 791 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

