Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 77,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 114, and an average of 674 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,433.2 and the positivity rate is 31.2%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 163,736 cases have been reported and at least 1,249 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,651 active cases, and 36 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 44,383 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 440 people have died. Williamson County: There are 938 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Six percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 100,153 cases have been reported and at least 782 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

