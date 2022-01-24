x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 24.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: 
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 125, and an average of 670 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,771.2 and the positivity rate is 30.5%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 154,865 cases have been reported and at least 1,235 people have died.
    • Hays County: There are currently 5,791 active cases, and 27 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 42,832 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 431 people have died. 
    • Williamson County: There are 1,727 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 95,608 cases have been reported and at least 780 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 21, 2022

