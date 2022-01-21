Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 21.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 76,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 128, and an average of 656 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,896 and the positivity rate is 31.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 149,949 cases have been reported and at least 1,231 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,829 active cases, and 30 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 42,190 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 430 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,168 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 93,869 cases have been reported and at least 777 people have died.



Updates:

