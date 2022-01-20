Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 76,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 129, and an average of 636 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,896 and the positivity rate is 31.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 148,820 cases have been reported and at least 1,227 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 6,284 active cases, and 27 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,685 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 427 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,233 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 5% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 92,696 cases have been reported and at least 774 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for Jan. 19, 2022 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.