Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 76,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 121, and an average of 612 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,896 and the positivity rate is 31.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 147,773 cases have been reported and at least 1,227 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,890 active cases, and 33 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,108 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 427 people have died. Williamson County: There are 833 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 5% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 91,469 cases have been reported and at least 770 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

