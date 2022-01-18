Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 76,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 118, and an average of 520 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,350 and the positivity rate is 32.9%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 143,911 cases have been reported and at least 1,225 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 8,021 active cases, and 22 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 39,649 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 426 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,088 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 87,710 cases have been reported and at least 764 people have died.



Updates:

6 a.m. – "Proactive Community Testing" will be available for healthy University of Texas students, faculty and staff this week. Healthy Horns said those individuals can book a quick and easy asymptomatic test. Testing will be available Tuesday through Friday at these locations:

Student Services Building - G1.406 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. (by appointment)

Proactive Testing Jester - Speedway and 21st Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (by appointment)

Texas Union - Eastwood Room 2.102 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (walk-up)