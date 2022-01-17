Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 75,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 118, and an average of 520 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,350 and the positivity rate is 32.9%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 143,911 cases have been reported and at least 1,225 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 8,021 active cases, and 22 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 39,649 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 426 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,088 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 87,710 cases have been reported and at least 764 people have died.



Updates:

7:15 a.m. – Austin Public Health's COVID-19 testing site at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane, will remain open today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. All other APH facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

7 a.m. – This week, the City of Austin will host drive-thru mask distributions for local small businesses. On Wednesday, 96,000 masks will be given out for free to business owners and their staff.

The distributions will be held at the City's African-American Cultural and Heritage Facility, located at 912 East Eleventh St., and the Economic Development Department offices, located at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. Both distributions will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews will place boxes with masks in the truck of each vehicle. Participants are asked to say in their cars and pop their trunks.