Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 75,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 114, and an average of 520 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,295.7. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 142,348 cases have been reported and at least 1,223 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 7,154 active cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 38,776 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 420 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,678 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 5% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 86,609 cases have been reported and at least 763 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

