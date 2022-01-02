Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Feb. 3.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 78,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 94, and an average of 606 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 678.3 (high) and the positivity rate is 25.9%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 180,152 cases have been reported and at least 1,276 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 7,134 active cases, and 30 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 48,603 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 454 people have died. Williamson County: There are 552 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seven percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 105,55 cases have been reported and at least 808 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

