Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: 
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 32, and an average of 279 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 148.6 (high) and the positivity rate is 12%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 197,471 cases have been reported and at least 1,343 people have died.
    • Hays County: There are currently 3,364 active cases, and 21 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 51,902 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 471 people have died. 
    • Williamson County: There are 55 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County.  Ten percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,224 cases have been reported and at least 845 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Feb. 22, 2022

Updates:

6:20 a.m. – Starting March 1, Hays CISD will allow visitors on campuses again. During a meeting on Tuesday, leaders said visitors will only be let in through one door and principals can add more protocols if they choose. Hays CISD says more guidance will come before the guidelines change next week.

