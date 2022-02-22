Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 82,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 42, and an average of 33 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 148.6 (high) and the positivity rate is 12%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 189,146 cases have been reported and at least 1,336 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 3,364 active cases, and 21 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 51,902 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 471 people have died. Williamson County: There are 82 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eight percent of hospital beds are available, and 4% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,963 cases have been reported and at least 839 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

