Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Feb. 17.

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 81,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 51, and an average of 361 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 193 (high) and the positivity rate is 14.5%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 187,078 cases have been reported and at least 1,329 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,818 active cases, and 26 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 51,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 469 people have died. Williamson County: There are 103 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nine percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,745 cases have been reported and at least 832 people have died.



