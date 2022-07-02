Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 81,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 53, and an average of 375 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 209 (high) and the positivity rate is 15.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 186,379 cases have been reported and at least 1,322 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,920 active cases, and 24 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,991 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 468 people have died. Williamson County: There are 88 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nine percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,622 cases have been reported and at least 832 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for Feb. 15, 2022 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

6:15 a.m. – Austin ISD is keeping its mask mandate in place for now, according to a letter sent to families on Tuesday. The district said that while COVID-19 cases are dropping, they remain higher than any previous time due to the omicron variant.

AISD said last week, the district had 361 student cases. During the peak of the omicron variant, there were more than 1,500 student cases.

The district plans to follow guidance from public health authorities.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube