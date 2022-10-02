Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 81,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 56, and an average of 387 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 234.9 (high) and the positivity rate is 15.9%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 185,749 cases have been reported and at least 1,321 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 3,926 active cases, and 28 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,301 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 467 people have died. Williamson County: There are 109 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nine percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,433 cases have been reported and at least 830 people have died.



