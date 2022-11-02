Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Feb. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 80,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 57, and an average of 424 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 301.7 (high) and the positivity rate is 19.2%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 184,301 cases have been reported and at least 1,314 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 3,926 active cases, and 28 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,301 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 467 people have died. Williamson County: There are 237 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eight percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,078 cases have been reported and at least 826 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7 a.m. – A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Pflugerville at Heritage Park, located at 901 Old Austin Hutto Rd. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Tests are free and insurance is not required. To register, visit this website and register as a new patient. When prompted, enter APFLGVHP as the office location code.