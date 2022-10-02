Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, Feb. 11.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 80,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 54, and an average of 442 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 347.5 (high) and the positivity rate is 19.9%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 183,500 cases have been reported and at least 1,301 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 4,543 active cases, and 27 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,164 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 463 people have died. Williamson County: There are 181 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 107,815 cases have been reported and at least 824 people have died.



Updates:

