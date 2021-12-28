Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 28, and an average of 135 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 282. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 127,569 cases have been reported and at least 1,214 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 585 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 31,194 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 411 people have died. Williamson County: There are 141 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 69,078 cases have been reported and at least 747 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

