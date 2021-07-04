Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, April 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 79,787 cases have been reported and at least 821 people have died. At least 77,997 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,187 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,551 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 37,442 cases have been reported in the county and at least 455 people have died.



Updates:

5:30 a.m. – Americans on Social Security and select other federal benefits plans who did not have to file 2019 or 2020 tax returns should start seeing their stimulus checks arrive Wednesday from the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill.

The IRS said a large set of payments for those on Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement Board went out last Friday. For those who are receiving the payments electronically, they should show up in accounts Wednesday. The Get My Payment tool was updated last weekend to track these payments, according to the IRS.