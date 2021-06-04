x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, April 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 79,493 cases have been reported and at least 819 people have died. At least 77,642 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,187 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,551 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,226 cases have been reported in the county and at least 450 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 2, 2021

1 / 8
KVUE

Updates

5:30 a.m. – Austin Public Health (APH) officials will meet with City and County leaders to give a COVID-19 update at 9 a.m. Here is a look at the meeting agenda.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Local leaders discuss ongoing demand for COVID-19 vaccine

Reports: Walgreens moving Pfizer vaccine doses to 21 days apart as recommended

Gov. Greg Abbott publicly slammed Facebook. Privately, he’s courting the social media giant to build a second data center in Texas.