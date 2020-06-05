AUSTIN, Texas — Construction crews in Texas have been allowed to keep working, even throughout the quarantine. Now, Austin health officials have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with construction workers and their families.

According to Austin's Heath Authority, this industry is one of the more dominant ones for coronavirus cases here in Central Texas.

Dr. Mark Escott told city council members on Tuesday, May 5, that there has been a significant increase in cases around construction sites and with crew family members.

RELATED:

2 sub-contractor workers for construction site near Downtown Austin tested positive for COVID-19, company says

Mayor Adler warns hospitalizations could increase if construction workers don't practice social distancing

"That's why social distancing remains very important," Escott said.

After prohibiting construction on projects not deemed essential, the City of Austin announced on April 2 that all construction is allowed again.

Dr. Escott added health officials are coming up with target testing for construction sites or other potential hot zones for the virus.

At least two sub-contractor workers for a construction site near Downtown Austin have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of right now, drive-thru testing is available at the Austin Regional Clinic, Austin Emergency Center, Baylor Scott & White, CommUnity Care Health Centers, Dell Medical Center, and more. Here's a full list.

WATCH: Austin construction workers test positive for COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

Here's why Austin may extend its stay-home order even though Abbott let the State's expire

Texas allows 2020 graduation ceremonies to go ahead, with restraints