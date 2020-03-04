Austin City Council members are working on a resolution that would provide additional funding assistance to people in the city.

“If there has ever been a time to dig into our reserves and provide help for those in need, now is the time to do that,” Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said.

She is drafting a resolution for the council to consider at the April 9 meeting that would provide additional assistance to organizations that help people in need.

Garza gave the food bank as an example.

“This help will prioritize those who won't benefit from the federal stimulus. But it's not purely for only those people,” Garza said. “We know there's a clear need now as soon as possible to get some aid to these families.”

The Council is working with city staff to identify how much money from the reserve fund could be available for this type of assistance.

The City also has to consider additional costs, Garza said, including things like personal protective equipment for first responders.

Garza said she assumes it will be a “big-budget amendment,” but so far, a total amount has not been decided.

The council will discuss it at a work session on Tuesday, before the meeting on Thursday.

