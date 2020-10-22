Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 22 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 838,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 31,228 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 29,964 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,246 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,573 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,263 cases have been reported in the county and at least 150 people have died. At least 8,912 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 21
1 / 9
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Texas Longhorns band will not attend Baylor game, play 'The Eyes of Texas' due to lack of 'necessary instrumentation'