Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Oct. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 838,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,228 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 29,964 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,246 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,573 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,263 cases have been reported in the county and at least 150 people have died. At least 8,912 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 21

Updates:

WATCH: Health leaders give COVID-19 update

