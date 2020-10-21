Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 833,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 833,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 31,159 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 29,862 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,212 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,513 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

