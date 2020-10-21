Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 833,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 31,159 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 29,862 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,212 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,513 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 20
Updates:
