Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 833,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,159 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 29,862 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,212 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,513 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 9,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 147 people have died. At least 8,790 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates: 

