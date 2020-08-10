Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Oct. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 777,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 777,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 29,900 cases have been reported and at least 436 people have died. At least 28,847 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 6,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,802 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,500 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.