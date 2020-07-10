Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

x
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 769,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,900 cases have been reported and at least 434 people have died. At least 28,847 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,802 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,500 people have recovered from the virus.

