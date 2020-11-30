x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Nov. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 21,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 38,045 cases have been reported and at least 483 people have died. At least 35,087 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 7,097 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 6,290 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 12,272 cases have been reported in the county and at least 162 people have died. At least 11,304 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 27

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

WATCH: COVID-19 risks: What you need to know after Thanksgiving

