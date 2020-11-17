x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 34,769 cases have been reported and at least 466 people have died. At least 32,328 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,720 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 92 people have died. At least 6,026 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,016 cases have been reported in the county and at least 158 people have died. At least 10,518 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 16

KVUE

WATCH: Austin company helping study Moderna vaccine

