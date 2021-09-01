x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Jan. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 55,406 cases have been reported and at least 568 people have died. At least 48,783 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 11,545 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 138 people have died. At least 9,599 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 23,414 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 21,597 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 8

Updates:

8:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Austin Community College Hays Campus at 1200 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.

8 a.m. – On Friday, Williamson County reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 222. The county also reported 578 new confirmed cases for a total of 23,414. There have been an estimated 21,597 recoveries in Williamson County.

WATCH: Local restaurants could soon be forced to cut capacity

