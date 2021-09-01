Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Jan. 9.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 55,406 cases have been reported and at least 568 people have died. At least 48,783 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 11,545 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 138 people have died. At least 9,599 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 23,414 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 21,597 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Austin Community College Hays Campus at 1200 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.

8 a.m. – On Friday, Williamson County reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 222. The county also reported 578 new confirmed cases for a total of 23,414. There have been an estimated 21,597 recoveries in Williamson County.