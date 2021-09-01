Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 9 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 55,406 cases have been reported and at least 568 people have died. At least 48,783 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 11,545 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 138 people have died. At least 9,599 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 23,414 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 21,597 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 8
Updates:
8:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Austin Community College Hays Campus at 1200 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.
8 a.m. – On Friday, Williamson County reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 222. The county also reported 578 new confirmed cases for a total of 23,414. There have been an estimated 21,597 recoveries in Williamson County.
