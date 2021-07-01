x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 28,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 53,935 cases have been reported and at least 564 people have died. At least 48,270 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 11,291 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 137 people have died. At least 9,500 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 22,836 cases have been reported in the county and at least 214 people have died. At least 20,659 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Jan. 6, 2021

1 / 17
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: Health leaders give live updates

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Texas Capitol grounds in Austin closed as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz's remarks moments before US Capitol stormed by pro-Trump rioters

Police: 4 dead after Trump supporters storm US Capitol