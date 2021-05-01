x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 52,708 cases have been reported and at least 554 people have died. At least 47,180 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,958 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 133 people have died. At least 9,088 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 4

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: Central Texas hits hospitalization threshold to rollback reopenings

