Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 52,708 cases have been reported and at least 554 people have died. At least 47,180 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 10,958 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 133 people have died. At least 9,088 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 4
Updates:
