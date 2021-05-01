Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 52,708 cases have been reported and at least 554 people have died. At least 47,180 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 10,958 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 133 people have died. At least 9,088 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 4 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.