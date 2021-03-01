x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Jan. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 51,558 cases have been reported and at least 550 people have died. At least 46,227 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 2

1 / 15
KVUE

Updates:

Check back here for updates.

WATCH: Texas doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after first vaccine dose

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

If you fall into category 1B, what proof do you need to show that you are high risk?

'Woke up coachless' | Texas Longhorns react to news of Tom Herman's firing

UT names Steve Sarkisian as new Texas Head Football Coach

UT Austin fires Head Football Coach Tom Herman