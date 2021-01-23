Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 33,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 64,291 cases have been reported and at least 625 people have died. At least 57,899 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 13,915 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 171 people have died. At least 11,047 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 28,979 cases have been reported in the county and at least 283 people have died. At least 26,617 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 22
Updates:
