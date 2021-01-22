Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH to give COVID-19 update at 11:15 a.m.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Austin Public Health will hold its weekly COVID-19 update Friday at 11:15 a.m. You can watch the press conference live when it starts in the video above, or on KVUE's social channels.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 63,751 cases have been reported and at least 623 people have died. At least 57,208 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 13,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 171 people have died. At least 11,065 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 28,684 cases have been reported in the county and at least 280 people have died. At least 26,227 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 21 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Updates:

5:45 a.m. - Austin Public Health will hold its weekly COVID-19 update at 11:15 a.m.