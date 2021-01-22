x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH to give COVID-19 update at 11:15 a.m.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Austin Public Health will hold its weekly COVID-19 update Friday at 11:15 a.m. You can watch the press conference live when it starts in the video above, or on KVUE's social channels.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 63,751 cases have been reported and at least 623 people have died. At least 57,208 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 13,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 171 people have died. At least 11,065 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 28,684 cases have been reported in the county and at least 280 people have died. At least 26,227 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 21

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

5:45 a.m. - Austin Public Health will hold its weekly COVID-19 update at 11:15 a.m.

WATCH: Texas doctors optimistic about new orders to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

