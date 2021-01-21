x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 63,036 cases have been reported and at least 621 people have died. At least 56,501 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 13,682 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 168 people have died. At least 10,939 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 28,116 cases have been reported in the county and at least 273 people have died. At least 25,844 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 20

1 / 13
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates.

WATCH: The COVID-19 pandemic through a doctor's eyes

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Gov. Abbott says if Austin doesn't reinstate homeless camping ban, Texas will

LIST: Here's where you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list in Austin

Austin expected to be nation's hottest housing market, Zillow says