Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 62,302 cases have been reported and at least 604 people have died. At least 55,712 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 13,647 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 162 people have died. At least 10,741 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 27,719 cases have been reported in the county and at least 261 people have died. At least 25,626 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 19

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

