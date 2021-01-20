Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 32,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 62,302 cases have been reported and at least 604 people have died. At least 55,712 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 13,647 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 162 people have died. At least 10,741 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 27,719 cases have been reported in the county and at least 261 people have died. At least 25,626 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 19
Updates:
