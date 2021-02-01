Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Jan. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 50,595 cases have been reported and at least 549 people have died. At least 45,472 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 31 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Updates:

9 a.m. – Austin-Travis County EMS says as of Thursday, 85% of medics who wanted to be vaccinated have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

8 a.m. – Starting today through Tuesday, Jan. 5, campus-based Austin ISD staff who are 65 years old and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to AISD officials. Then, based on availability, staff with qualifying conditions under Phase 1B will follow.

The vaccines will be distributed through a partnership between AISD and Ascension Seton. AISD central office staff are notifying eligible individuals via a personal phone call and email to share the process for registering for the vaccine.