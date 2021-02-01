x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Jan. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 50,595 cases have been reported and at least 549 people have died. At least 45,472 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 31

Updates:

9 a.m. – Austin-Travis County EMS says as of Thursday, 85% of medics who wanted to be vaccinated have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

8 a.m. – Starting today through Tuesday, Jan. 5, campus-based Austin ISD staff who are 65 years old and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to AISD officials. Then, based on availability, staff with qualifying conditions under Phase 1B will follow.

The vaccines will be distributed through a partnership between AISD and Ascension Seton. AISD central office staff are notifying eligible individuals via a personal phone call and email to share the process for registering for the vaccine.

WATCH: Texas doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after first vaccine dose

