Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 50,595 cases have been reported and at least 549 people have died. At least 45,472 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
9 a.m. – Austin-Travis County EMS says as of Thursday, 85% of medics who wanted to be vaccinated have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
8 a.m. – Starting today through Tuesday, Jan. 5, campus-based Austin ISD staff who are 65 years old and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to AISD officials. Then, based on availability, staff with qualifying conditions under Phase 1B will follow.
The vaccines will be distributed through a partnership between AISD and Ascension Seton. AISD central office staff are notifying eligible individuals via a personal phone call and email to share the process for registering for the vaccine.
