x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 31,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 60,782 cases have been reported and at least 592 people have died. At least 53,911 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 12,948 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 154 people have died. At least 10,434 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 26,265 cases have been reported in the county and at least 254 people have died. At least 24,013 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 16

1 / 13
KVUE

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

WATCH: Pharmacy suggests getting on any COVID-19 waiting list you can amid State's next allocation

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

LIST: Here's where you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list in Austin

Austin pharmacy suggests getting on any COVID-19 waiting list you can amid State's next vaccine allocation

Armed gun rights advocates rally outside the Texas Capitol