
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Jan. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 31,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 60,379 cases have been reported and at least 592 people have died. At least 53,422 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 12,948 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 154 people have died. At least 10,434 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 26,265 cases have been reported in the county and at least 254 people have died. At least 24,013 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 16

Updates:

WATCH: Where to get on a waitlist for COVID-19 vaccination in the Austin area

