Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Jan. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 31,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 31,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 60,379 cases have been reported and at least 592 people have died. At least 53,422 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 12,948 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 154 people have died. At least 10,434 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 26,265 cases have been reported in the county and at least 254 people have died. At least 24,013 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 16 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Updates:

Check back for updates.