Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 news in the Austin area, Jan. 16.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 31,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 60,084 cases have been reported and at least 592 people have died. At least 52,810 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 12,948 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 154 people have died. At least 10,434 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 26,265 cases have been reported in the county and at least 254 people have died. At least 24,013 people have recovered from the virus.
