Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 14 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 58,286 cases have been reported and at least 582 people have died. At least 51,895 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 12,623 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 147 people have died. At least 10,287 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 24,908 cases have been reported in the county and at least 237 people have died. At least 22,716 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 13
1 / 19
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'We are going to run out of teachers' | APH officials warn coronavirus positivity rates in schools are 4 times higher compared to fall semester