x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Jan. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 58,286 cases have been reported and at least 582 people have died. At least 51,895 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 12,623 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 147 people have died. At least 10,287 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 24,908 cases have been reported in the county and at least 237 people have died. At least 22,716 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 13

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: Austin doctors discuss hospital capacity, field hospital at convention center

