Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: APH to give COVID update at 10 a.m.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Austin Public Health will give its weekly COVID-19 update at 10 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch the press conference live when it starts in the video above, or on KVUE's social channels.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 13 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 30,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 56,825 cases have been reported and at least 573 people have died. At least 50,457 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 12,446 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 146 people have died. At least 9,881 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 24,908 cases have been reported in the county and at least 237 people have died. At least 22,716 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:10 a.m. - APH will give a coronavirus update at 10 a.m.