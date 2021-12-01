x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Jan. 12

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 56,825 cases have been reported and at least 574 people have died. At least 50,457 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 12,110 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 140 people have died. At least 10,162 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 24,449 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 22,366 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

WATCH: Texas Gov. Abbott tours mass vaccination site, gives update on vaccines

