Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 55,870 cases have been reported and at least 569 people have died. At least 49,257 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 11,545 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 138 people have died. At least 9,599 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 23,414 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 21,597 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 10

Updates:

WATCH: Austin convention center to open as a field hospital

