Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 29,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 55,870 cases have been reported and at least 569 people have died. At least 49,257 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 11,545 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 138 people have died. At least 9,599 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 23,414 cases have been reported in the county and at least 222 people have died. At least 21,597 people have recovered from the virus.



