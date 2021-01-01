Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know for New Year's Day

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Jan 1.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 50,194 cases have been reported and at least 548 people have died. At least 44,917 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

10:30 a.m. – On Thursday night, crowds were ringing in the new year in a sight that looked almost pre-pandemic. A curfew was imposed for the holiday weekend to stop Austin bars and restaurants serving patrons for dine-in from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 3.

But on Sixth Street throughout the night, there were long lines to get into the bars downtown, and many people weren't wearing masks. Inside, crowds could be seen dancing and hugging. A KVUE photographer reported in one bar, none of the bartenders had a mask on.

Now, those bars could face a fine of up to $1,000.

On Thursday, a Travis County district judge sided with the City of Austin to keep the new year holiday weekend restrictions on dine-in services at Austin-Travis County bars and restaurants.