Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 9 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 40,836 cases have been reported and at least 496 people have died. At least 37,551 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,855 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,906 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 14,827 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,500 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 7
1 / 10
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: