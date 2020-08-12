Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 8 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 22,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 40,481 cases have been reported and at least 495 people have died. At least 37,228 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 7,812 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 6,824 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 14,533 cases have been reported in the county and at least 174 people have died. At least 13,367 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 7
1 / 10
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'Christmas star': Jupiter and Saturn align to create the visible bright light in our sky for first time in almost 800 years